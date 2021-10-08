Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 8 October 2021 at 03:25 PM EDT.
WINE --
Wine 6.19 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of Wine as the developers work towards Wine 7.0 stable in early 2022.

Wine allows for Windows applications and games to run on Linux and other platforms. Wine 6.18 in September enabled the HID joystick code by default while Wine 6.19 has continued improving that HID joystick support. Wine 6.19 has also continued the recent trend around converting more utilities to the PE (Portable Executable) format.
- IPHlpApi, NsiProxy, WineDbg and a few other modules converted to PE.
- More HID joystick work.
- Kernel parts of GDI moved to Win32u.
- More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support.
- Various bug fixes.

There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 6.19 affecting games like Mass Effect Legendary, Simucube 2, and other software like Corel Painter 12 and PureBasic.

More details and downloads of Wine 6.19 via WineHQ.org.
