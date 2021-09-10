Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps

Wine 6.17 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release as we move closer towards the Wine 7.0 release around the start of the new year.
With Wine 6.17 most notable is better HiDPI support for Wine's built-in applications. Two weeks back with Wine 6.16 it brought better HiDPI theming support with enhancing Wine's High-DPI support appearing to be a recent focus for CodeWeavers and others.
Similarly, Winecfg has been converted to PE format as the latest of a string of Wine components recently going through the PE conversion process. Better WoW64 debugging support is also welcome with this new release. Prep work for supporting the GDI system call interface has also continued through with this release.
There are 12 known bug fixes in Wine 6.17 affecting mostly smaller applications this time around and general fixes.
Wine 6.17 can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
