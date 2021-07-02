Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 July 2021 at 04:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
In celebrating the US holiday weekend, Wine 6.12 has arrived for popping in enjoying the latest Windows games and applications on Linux.

This routine bi-weekly Wine development release brings more portable executable (PE) conversion work, new built-in themes, the start of a Network Store Interface implementation, and more. Wine developers have begun fleshing out their NSI (nsi.dll) implementation for this user-mode implementation delivering network notifications to clients.
- Builtin "Blue" and "Classic Blue" themes.
- More work towards WinSock PE conversion.
- Beginnings of the NSI (Network Store Interface) implementation.
- Support for 32/64-bit registry views in reg.exe.
- Various bug fixes.

More details on WineHQ.org and download links for Wine 6.12. With the 42 fixes in this release are also addressing problems for games like STALKER: Call of Pripyat, Rainbow Six Siege, Metal Gear Solid V, and other games as well as many application fixes too.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

