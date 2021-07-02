In celebrating the US holiday weekend, Wine 6.12 has arrived for popping in enjoying the latest Windows games and applications on Linux.
This routine bi-weekly Wine development release brings more portable executable (PE) conversion work, new built-in themes, the start of a Network Store Interface implementation, and more. Wine developers have begun fleshing out their NSI (nsi.dll) implementation for this user-mode implementation delivering network notifications to clients.
- Builtin "Blue" and "Classic Blue" themes.
- More work towards WinSock PE conversion.
- Beginnings of the NSI (Network Store Interface) implementation.
- Support for 32/64-bit registry views in reg.exe.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on WineHQ.org and download links for Wine 6.12. With the 42 fixes in this release are also addressing problems for games like STALKER: Call of Pripyat, Rainbow Six Siege, Metal Gear Solid V, and other games as well as many application fixes too.
