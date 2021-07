- Builtin "Blue" and "Classic Blue" themes.

- More work towards WinSock PE conversion.

- Beginnings of the NSI (Network Store Interface) implementation.

- Support for 32/64-bit registry views in reg.exe.

- Various bug fixes.

In celebrating the US holiday weekend, Wine 6.12 has arrived for popping in enjoying the latest Windows games and applications on Linux.This routine bi-weekly Wine development release brings more portable executable (PE) conversion work, new built-in themes, the start of a Network Store Interface implementation, and more. Wine developers have begun fleshing out their NSI (nsi.dll) implementation for this user-mode implementation delivering network notifications to clients.More details on WineHQ.org and download links for Wine 6.12. With the 42 fixes in this release are also addressing problems for games like STALKER: Call of Pripyat, Rainbow Six Siege, Metal Gear Solid V, and other games as well as many application fixes too.