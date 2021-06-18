Wine 6.11 Released With Theming Support For All Built-In Programs
Wine 6.11 is out as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot for running an increasing number of Windows applications and games on Linux.

Wine 6.11 now has theming support for all of its built-in programs thanks to some recent COMCTL32 theme improvements, all remaining CRT math functions have been imported from Musl libc, and Unicode support for the 720 codepage in handling Arabic / Farsi / Urdu.

Wine 6.11 has 33 known bug fixes ranging from fixing a Microsoft Excel 2007 issue to a Starcraft 2 64-bit issue to various other game and application fixes.

Overall Wine 6.11 is another fairly small summer time development release. The full list of patches and fixes making up this two week release can be found over on WineHQ.org.
