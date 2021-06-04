Wine 6.10 Released With Newer Mono, Updated AppData Paths
As another cork to pop on the Phoronix 17th birthday weekend, Wine 6.10 has been released for running Windows applications and games on Linux.

Wine 6.10 pulls in the Mono 6.2 engine with other updates, shell folders naming scheme now follows the latest Windows updates, the WinePulse library has been converted to PE (Portable Executable) format, more math functions from Musl libc have been added to the C run-time, and there are various bug-fixes.

Among the 25 bug fixes with Wine 6.10 are for Microsoft Office failures on start-up, fixing up the support for apps/games relying upon the user shell folder layout found in Windows Vista and later, a TrackMania Nations Forever performance regression has been fixed, and a wide range of other fixes.

More details on all of the patches for this bi-weekly development release of Wine can be found via the 6.10 release notes on WineHQ.org.
