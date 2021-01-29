Following the release of Wine 6.0 stable earlier this month, Wine 6.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development snapshot that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 7.0 stable release next year.
Coming out of the code freeze that has been in effect since early December, there is already a number of improvements to find with Wine 6.1 as this first development snapshot in the new series.
Wine 6.1 supports VKD3D 1.2 for its Direct3D 12 over Vulkan support. VKD3D is developed as part of the Wine project for its D3D12 implementation. The change with Wine 6.1 is requesting "VKD3D_API_VERSION_1_2" as part of the Wine D3D12 code.
Another notable change is support for Rosetta's memory layout on Apple M1 Macs. Rossetta is Apple's impressive and performant x86 translator to AArch64 for the Apple Silicon hardware. Changes to Wine were needed to the loader in moving the top-down allocations area lower to avoid Rosetta regions and reserving an area starting at 4GB to force Rosetta's allocations higher.
Wine 6.1 also has Arabic text shaping support, continued work on WinRT support in WIDL, Thumb-2 mode support on ARM, and various bug fixes.
A total of 37 known bug fixes have made it into Wine 6.1 with addressing items from F-Secure to Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 to Skyrim SE to many other Windows game fixes. The full list of changes and fixes at WineHQ.org.
