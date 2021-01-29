Wine 6.1 Brings VKD3D 1.2 Support, Improvement For Apple M1 Macs With Rosetta
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 January 2021 at 04:30 PM EST. 1 Comment
WINE --
Following the release of Wine 6.0 stable earlier this month, Wine 6.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development snapshot that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 7.0 stable release next year.

Coming out of the code freeze that has been in effect since early December, there is already a number of improvements to find with Wine 6.1 as this first development snapshot in the new series.

Wine 6.1 supports VKD3D 1.2 for its Direct3D 12 over Vulkan support. VKD3D is developed as part of the Wine project for its D3D12 implementation. The change with Wine 6.1 is requesting "VKD3D_API_VERSION_1_2" as part of the Wine D3D12 code.

Another notable change is support for Rosetta's memory layout on Apple M1 Macs. Rossetta is Apple's impressive and performant x86 translator to AArch64 for the Apple Silicon hardware. Changes to Wine were needed to the loader in moving the top-down allocations area lower to avoid Rosetta regions and reserving an area starting at 4GB to force Rosetta's allocations higher.

Wine 6.1 also has Arabic text shaping support, continued work on WinRT support in WIDL, Thumb-2 mode support on ARM, and various bug fixes.

A total of 37 known bug fixes have made it into Wine 6.1 with addressing items from F-Secure to Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 to Skyrim SE to many other Windows game fixes. The full list of changes and fixes at WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug
Wine 6.0-rc6 Released With More Fixes
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC5 Is Testing A Patch That May Hurt The Performance Of Some Games
Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
Raspberry Pi Pico Announced As $4 Microcontroller
Netgate Announces pfSense Plus With Greater Divergence From pfSense