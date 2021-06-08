Wine 6.0.1 Pops Open Support For The Apple M1, Dozens Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 8 June 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While Wine's bi-weekly development releases are normally in good shape and suitable for Linux gamers and other enthusiasts wanting to run Windows games and applications on Linux or macOS, Wine 6.0.1 is out this week for those sticking to the yearly stable releases with follow-on point releases.

Since the Wine 6.0 release in January there have been dozens of fixes collected for this first point release. Wine 6.0.1 carries 63 known bug fixes affecting a mix of different games and applications. Among the software benefiting from Wine 6.0.1 are fixes for Adobe products, Skyrim SE, Deer Hunter, The Witcher 3, World of Tanks, and Far Manager, among many other games/apps.

One notable addition with Wine 6.0.1 is CodeWeavers adding support for Wine64 on the Apple M1. CodeWeavers developers continue working on the M1 / Apple Silicon and ARM64 support in general as part of their CrossOver focus for ensuring good support for the latest Apple Macs.

Besides the fixes and Apple M1 work, there is also the usual assortment of documentation work and translation updates.

More details on the Wine 6.0.1 changes via WineHQ.org.
