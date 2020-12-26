While being released one day late due to Christmas, Wine 6.0-RC4 is out. This is the latest weekly test candidate of the forthcoming Wine 6.0 as the annual stable release due out in January for this leading software to run Windows programs/games on Linux, macOS, and the BSDs.
While the Christmas holiday led to some time off for many developers, Wine 6.0-RC4 is still a sizable update with 29 bug fixes having landed in the past week.
Among the fixes in Wine 6.0-RC4 are many game fixes for titles like Rainblood, Guild Wars, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Elite Dangerous Horizons, World of Warcraft Classic, Team Fortress 2, and other games. There are also fixes for applications like Windows Live Essentials, Microsoft Office 2003, the installer used by various NVIDIA Windows software components, Adobe DNG Converter, and various other fixes.
Wine 6.0-RC4 can be downloaded from WineHQ.org. The official Wine 6.0.0 release should be out within the next few weeks and then it's time for the Wine 6.x bi-weekly development builds that in turn will lead up to Wine 7.0 in early 2022.
