Wine 6.0-RC3 Released With Another 19 Fixes
The third weekly release candidate of Wine 6.0 ahead of the stable release expected in January.

With the Wine 6.0 feature freeze in effect since earlier this month, Wine 6.0-RC3 is just about continuing to provide bug fixes. Over the past week there are 19 known bug fixes. Wine 6.0-RC3 brings fixes for Autodesk 3ds Max, Crysis, and an assortment of other applications and games.

More details on the fixes with Wine 6.0-RC3 via the release announcement along with downloads at WineHQ.org.
