The third weekly release candidate of Wine 6.0 ahead of the stable release expected in January.
With the Wine 6.0 feature freeze in effect since earlier this month, Wine 6.0-RC3 is just about continuing to provide bug fixes. Over the past week there are 19 known bug fixes. Wine 6.0-RC3 brings fixes for Autodesk 3ds Max, Crysis, and an assortment of other applications and games.
More details on the fixes with Wine 6.0-RC3 via the release announcement along with downloads at WineHQ.org.
