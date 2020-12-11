Following last week's Wine 6.0-RC1 release that marked the feature freeze and start of the release process for the annual stable Wine release, Wine 6.0-RC2 is out today with the latest assortment of fixes.
Wine 6.0 is expected to debut in January as the annual feature release following the Wine 5.x development builds over the past year. But until then these weekly release candidates will continue.
Wine 6.0-RC2 comes with 40 known bug fixes. Among the bugs addressed this week include crash fixes for various games, eFax Messenger hanging on install, the Bethesda Net Launcher being unable to download games, multiple Resident Evil Revelations 2 fixes, YUV to RGB color conversion issues have been cleared up, and a variety of other crashing issues and problematic behavior for various Windows applications and games.
More details on the fixes of Wine 6.0-RC2 can be found via WineHQ.org.
