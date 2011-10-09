Wine 5.9 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release for this software allowing Windows games and applications to generally run quite gracefully on Linux.
As outlined yesterday, Wine 5.9 comes with big improvements to the WineD3D Vulkan back-end for allowing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan as an alternative to their OpenGL code path (and yes, similar in nature to DXVK). This WineD3D Vulkan work is still underway but given the rapid progress it likely won't be too long before it becomes quite usable.
Wine 5.9 also has DLL improvements in that there is support for splitting DLLs into PE and Unix portions as well as generating PDB files when building PE DLLs.
Wine 5.9 also has timestamp updates in the kernel user shared data and a total of 28 known bug fixes. The Wine fixes range from the NVIDIA RTX Voice installer crashing to GTA V crashing after loading to various other game fixes.
More details on Wine 5.9 via WineHQ.org.
