Wine 5.8 Released With GIF Encoder, More WineD3D Vulkan Progress
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 8 May 2020 at 04:32 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Wine 5.8 has been uncorked for the weekend as the newest bi-weekly development release for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 5.8 continues the recent CodeWeavers work on plumbing the Vulkan back-end for the WineD3D code path as an alternative to the default OpenGL code-path. This WineD3D Vulkan approach is akin to DXVK but is still very much a work in progress and not nearly as mature as DXVK.

In addition to the WineD3D Vulkan work, there is now support for plug-and-play device notifications, support for building with the LLVM Clang in the MSVC mode, an initial implementation of a GIF encoder, updating against the latest Vulkan spec, and various bug fixes.

Wine 5.8 ships with 44 known bug fixes affecting many different games and applications like Notepad++ and other software.

The complete list of Wine 5.8 changes can be found at WineHQ.org.
