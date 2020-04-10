Wine 5.6 is out as the latest bi-weekly snapshot of this program for running Windows applications and games under Linux.
The Wine 5.6 release continues the recent work on the Media Foundation enablement, improvements around Active Directory LDAP support, more modules being converted to PE format, improvements to the GDB proxy mode handling, and various bug fixes.
A total of 38 known bug fixes are part of this release including various fixes for Star Wars, MySQL 8, Explorer++, Roblox Studio, WebEx Meeting, and other programs.
More details on Wine 5.6 via WineHQ.org.
