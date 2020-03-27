Wine 5.5 is out as the latest bi-weekly Wine development snapshot for running your favorite Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.
Building off the recent work on the new UCRT library and Wine 5.4 transitioning built-in libraries to their new UCRTBase C run-time, Wine 5.5 shifts built-in libraries to also using this new C run-time. The Universal CRT (UCRT) C run-time is part of the Microsoft C++ Standard Library and is a component shipped as part of Windows 10 or Visual C++ on older releases.
Besides Wine built-in libraries using their new UCRTBase C run-time, Wine 5.5 also now uses the compatibility mode when reporting the Windows version, better support for debug information within PE fixes, support for linguistic case mappings, and more attributes supported within WebServices.
Wine 5.5 has 32 known bug fixes ranging from fixing Microsoft product installer bugs to fixing games like Call of Juarez to the Adobe Flash Player installer crashing.
More details on the Wine 5.5 release via WineHQ.org.
