Wine 5.4 Released With Unicode 13 Support, Text Drawing For D3DX9 To Fix 10 Year Old Bug
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 March 2020 at 04:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 5.4 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release and it comes with a number of improvements.

Wine 5.4's official list of new features include:
- Unicode data updated to Unicode version 13.
- Builtin programs use the new UCRTBase C runtime.
- More correct support for Internationalized Domain Names.
- Support for painting rounded rectangles in Direct2D.
- Text drawing in D3DX9.

The Unicode 13.0 support is quite punctual with it only being released earlier this week.

Text drawing support for D3DX9 is about time... It closes a decade-old bug report. There has been this bug report since 2010 about games like Europa Universalis Rome and other games not having text rendered. That is finally fixed thanks to a basic ID3DXFont_DrawText implementation hitting Wine 5.4 thanks to CodeWeavers. That's great news for those enjoying any vintage games on Linux via Wine.

Wine built-in programs using the new UCRTBase C run-time is also significant and the new UCRT library support has been coming together in recent Wine 5.x development snapshots.

There are 34 known bug fixes with Wine 5.4 as outlined via the change-log on WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine's Vulkan Code Seeing Performance Improvements, Further Enhancing DXVK
Wine-Staging 5.3 Fixes Online Play For Some Recent Games
Wine 5.3 Released With Various Improvements
Wine 5.2 With Better Handling For The Null Display Driver, UTF-8 Support
Early Out Of Tree Patches Let Wine Run Natively On Wayland
Wine 5.1 Kicks Off The New Development Series Towards Wine 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
Red Hat Pushing DNF 5 Into Development For Improving The Package Manager