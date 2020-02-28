Wine 5.3 is out as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot on the road to Wine 6.0 next year.
Notable this release is work coming together on Ucrtbase run-time support, which is the UCRT library used by Microsoft Visual C++ for compiler-independent components like the standard C library and various extensions. The Ucrtbase run-time support isn't yet wired up in full but it's getting there.
Wine 5.3 also brings full support for Unicode normalization, improvements to Shell Folders handling, and 29 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from fixes to IKEA Home Planner to various game fixes.
More details on Wine 5.3 at WineHQ.org.
