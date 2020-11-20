We should be getting near the end of the Wine 5.xx development releases with the timed Wine 6.0 release likely to come in early 2021, but for now Wine 5.22 is out with the latest feature work for running Windows programs and games on Linux and macOS.
Wine 5.22 continues the trend of converting more components into PE portable executable format, this time around the C run-time libraries have been converted to PE. Wine 5.22 also now uses the fontconfig cache for yielding faster start-ups, video playback improvements, 3DES cipher support was added to Wine, and around 36 known bug fixes.
Fixes for this bi-weekly development release include the likes of taking care of bugs affecting Rainbow Six: Lockdown, Overwatch, WinRar, Age of Empires III, Black Ops 4, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, and other games and applications.
The full list of changes for the just-released Wine 5.22 via WineHQ.org.
