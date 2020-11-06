Wine 5.21 Released As One Of The Smaller Updates
Wine 5.21 was just released as one of the smaller bi-weekly updates this year.

Wine 5.21 has just a few prominent changes and only two dozen bug fixes over the past week. Notable with Wine 5.21 is the GDI32 library being converted to the portable executable (PE) format, fixes to the windowless RichEdit implementation, and many timezone updates.

Two dozen bug fixes is a bit light compared to most Wine development releases. Among the fixes this cycle are around Adobe Acrobat Reader, games like World of Warcraft and Street Fighter V hitting missing 64-bit syscall thunks, League of Legends, GOG Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator missing DLLs, and other fixes. So while lighter on the fixes this release, at least there is some notable games/applications helped.

The full list of fixes for Wine 5.21 can be found via WineHQ.org.

As we are now into November, we'll likely be hearing information soon on preparations around the Wine 6.0 timed release that should be out around early 2021 as the culmination of the Wine 5.x development series.
