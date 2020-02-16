Wine 5.2 With Better Handling For The Null Display Driver, UTF-8 Support
Wine 5.2 is out as the second bi-weekly development release of Wine following the recent Wine 5.0 stable debut. This post-5.0 unstable series is ultimately leading up to Wine 6.0's release early next year.

Wine 5.2 isn't too action packed but features improved compatibility around codepage mapping tables, support for using the null display driver as a real driver, better UTF-8 support within the resource and message compilers, support for using UCRTBASE as the C run-time, and different bug fixes.

There are just under two dozen bug fixes over the past week ranging from fixes for different games to improving .NET, PDF X-Change Viewer, and other software.

More details on Wine 5.2 at WineHQ.org.
