Wine 5.19 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this software for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 5.19 doesn't have any ground-breaking changes but various improvements all over. The official release highlights on Wine 5.19 include:
- Wine Mono engine updated to 5.1.1, with WPF text formatting support.
- KERNEL32 library converted to PE.
- DSS cryptographic provider.
- Windowing support in the new console host.
- A number of exception handling fixes.
There are 27 known bug fixes in this release including various game crash fixes, implementing some functions used by an assortment of games, and other random work.
More details on the Wine 5.19 changes via WineHQ.org.
