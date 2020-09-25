Wine 5.18 is out as the newest bi-weekly feature development release.
Wine 5.18 isn't the most exciting feature release in recent times but is notable in that Vulkan shader compilation is now done using the vkd3d-shader library. That library was introduced as part of this week's VKD3D 1.2 release for mapping Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. VKD3D 1.2 is much more capable than the prior v1.1 release from nearly two years ago.
Wine 5.18 also converts the USER32 library to being of the portable executable (PE) format, the console no longer requires the curses library, support for display modes with various orientations, syntax fixes in the WIDL compiler, non-recursive makefiles now for the build system handling, and various bug fixes.
Of the bug fixes there are a range of fixes from many game issues now addressed to the NVIDIA GeForce Experience installer no longer failing and other application gotchas resolved.
More details on Wine 5.18 via WineHQ.org.
