Wine 5.17 is out this afternoon as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot in the Wine 5.x series leading up to Wine 6.0 in early 2021.
Wine 5.17 marks the ADVAPI32 library being converted to a portable executable (PE), the start of an NDIS network driver, more restructuring of the console support, and various bug fixes.
The NDIS work in this release is the creating of the NDIS service and so far creating network card registry keys and devices with ndis.sys and beginning to implement the ioctls for this Windows Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS).
Meanwhile the fixes in Wine 5.17 include addressing problems with many different games and applications, fixing Logitech web camera support, and other small fixes.
More details on Wine 5.17 at WineHQ.org.
