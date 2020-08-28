Wine 5.16 brings support for x86 AVX registers, ARM64 fixes for macOS, more restructuring of the console support, and around 21 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from fixes for Quake Champions to Tomb Raider to various application bugs.
The macOS ARM64 improvements are important for macOS 11 "Big Sur" and Apple's forthcoming systems using their in-house silicon. However, a lot more work is still needed for getting the 64-bit ARM macOS support into place. You also need something like Hangover for running x86 apps/games on ARM64.
The Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) additions in Wine 5.16 are around support for AVX registers in NTDLL's NtSetContextThread() on i386 and x86_64 as well as supporting the AVX context in fault exceptions.
More details on the Wine 5.16 changes via WineHQ.org.