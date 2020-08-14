There are a few new features worth talking about for Wine 5.15 with the official highlights being:
- Initial implementation of the XACT Engine libraries.
- Beginnings of a math library in MSVCRT based on Musl.
- Still more restructuration of the console support.
- Direct Input performance improvements.
- Exception handling fixes on x86-64.
- Various bug fixes.
The initial XACT Engine libraries being most notable for Wine 5.15. XACT is the Microsoft Cross-Platform Auto Creation Tool programming library / engine that was originally part of DirectX and now part of XNA. Various XACT bits have previously been implemented by Wine while this is the first sporting the xactengine3 DLL that implements the IXACT3Engine, IXACT3SoundBank, and other interfaces.
There are 27 known bug fixes with Wine 5.15 ranging from fixes to Gigabyte's EasyTune to games like Pac-Man Museum and Call of Duty WII.
More details on the Wine 5.15 changes via WineHQ.org.