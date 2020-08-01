Wine 5.14 Brings Initial Version Of The Webdings Font
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 August 2020 at 07:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Wine 5.14 debuted late on Friday night as the newest bi-weekly development release with being less than a half-year to go now until the debut of Wine 6.0 stable.

The release highlights of Wine 5.14 include:
- More restructuration of the console support.
- Initial version of the Webdings font.
- Beginnings of PE conversion of the MSVCRT libraries.
- Various bug fixes.

Yes, in 2020, Webdings have come to Wine! This is the dingbat typeface around in Windows/IE since the late 90's. As for why Webdings is now only making its debut in Wine, the commit this week adding the font explained, "Some applications confusingly use Webdings instead of Marlett to draw non-client areas of their custom controls, this initial version of Webdings contains just a few glyphs copied from Marlett to make these apps happy."

Wine 5.14 has 26 known bug fixes ranging from Battle.net to Star Wars to StarCraft to other gaming bugs. More details on the Wine 5.14 development release via WineHQ.org.
