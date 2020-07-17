Wine is out with its latest bi-weekly development summer blend for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other platforms.
The highlights for Wine 5.13 amount to:
- Re-mapping of INI files to the registry.
- System call thunks in NTDLL.
- Reimplementation of floating point numbers printing.
- Beginnings of a restructuration of the console support.
- Various bug fixes.
The INI file re-mapping to the registry is a bit interesting and rather late... This stems from the advent of the Windows Registry back with Windows NT in place of relying on INI files. Windows 9x era applications use INI files with a set of functions that since Windows NT were converted to make use of the registry rather than INI files. Wine 5.13 in 2020 now supports re-mapping of INI files to the registry, thereby closing this bug report from 2005.
The Windows-style syscall thunks in NTDLL, changing around the floating point numbers printing, and starting on a restructuring of the console support all make for Wine 5.13 quite exciting on a low-level.
Wine 5.13 fixes 22 known bugs as outlined via WineHQ.org.
8 Comments