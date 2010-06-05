Following the release of Wine 5.0 about two weeks ago as the annual stable feature release of Wine, Wine 5.1 is out today in kicking off the next bi-weekly development series in the path towards Wine 6.0 due out next January.
While the first development snapshot of the new series and there's been almost two months of code freeze leading up to the 5.0 release, the Wine 5.1 release isn't too big. It does include LLVM-MinGW support for serving as a PE cross-compiler alternative to the GCC-based MinGW.
Wine 5.1 also brings better reporting of error locations in JavaScript and VBScript, support for relocatable installation of the Winelib tools, ellipse drawing support within Direct2D, and OLE monikers improvements.
Wine 5.1 comes with 32 known bug fixes affecting software like QuickTime while also helping many games like Star Wars: Starfighter, Sniper Elite 2, Overwatch, Dragon Age Inquisition, and other titles.
More details on Wine 5.1 via WineHQ.org.
