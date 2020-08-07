For those using Wine in a production environment for running Windows software on Linux, Wine 5.0.2 is out as the latest stable update.
While Wine continues chugging along with a lot of great feature work with the Wine 5.x bi-weekly snapshots leading up to the Wine 6.0 release early next year, Wine 5.0.2 is the latest stable point release with a variety of bug-fixes back-ported to this code-base that was minted at the start of this year. There are no new features but exclusively bug fixes.
Wine 5.0.2 brings 46 known bug fixes affecting Microsoft product installers, MSI installers, Qt, iTunes, Microsoft Word, the ConEmu console emulator, Denuvo anti-cheat, and a wide variety of game fixes.
For those curious about the particular fixes of Wine 5.0.2 can see the full change-log via the release announcement on WineHQ.org.
