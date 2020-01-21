Wine 5.0 has been released as stable as the annual timed release of this software for running Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.
Wine 5.0 is another big step forward in allowing modern Windows applications to run well particularly on Linux and macOS. Thanks to CodeWeavers and funding by Valve for their work on the Wine-based Proton downstream, there are many game fixes that have been incorporated over the past year especially. So Windows games are in better shape plus there is Vulkan 1.1 support, FAudio integration, and countless other improvements.
See our Wine 5.0 feature overview to see all that has happened for Wine 5.0 thanks to the bi-weekly development releases.
The brief Wine 5.0 release announcement along with download links can be found at WineHQ.org.
Now Wine 5.x development releases will come leading up to Wine 6.0 in early 2021. Let us know in the forums what you hope to see for Wine over the coming year.
