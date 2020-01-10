Wine 5.0-RC5 Released With Fixes For Different Games
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 10 January 2020 at 07:44 PM EST.
We are likely to see the stable Wine 5.0 release within the next week or two but for now Wine 5.0-RC5 is available for the latest testing.

Wine 5.0-RC5 was just released as the newest weekly release candidate focused on bug fixing.

Wine 5.0-RC5 delivers 19 bug fixes for the week including to address a variety of different games. Some of the game fixes include Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Skyrim, The Evil Within, and X Rebirth.

The complete list of Wine 5.0-RC5 fixes can be found at WineHQ.org.
