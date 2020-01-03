Wine 5.0-RC4 Released With The Stable Update Expected Later This Month
While complicated by New Year's festivities, Wine 5.0-RC4 was released today with just fifteen bug fixes for the week -- also a sign of the development cycle winding down for this annual Wine stable release.

Wine 5.0-RC4 has just 15 fixes including for bugs affecting Adobe Photoshop CS5, audio CD detection with multiple applications, Pokemon Reborn, and various games. Most of the fixes are fairly mundane making Wine 5.0-RC4 quite a small release unless by chance you were impacted by one of these fifteen bugs.

The bugs fixed this week can be found on WineHQ.org.

Wine 5.0.0 is anticipated for release currently in the second half of January.
