Following last week's code freeze and subsequent Wine 5.0-rc1, the second weekly release candidate is now available for testing of the forthcoming Wine 5.0.
Thirty-six bugs have been fixed over the past week but with no new features given the code freeze. Wine developers currently are anticipating the Wine 5.0 stable release around the second-half of January.
Of the 36 bug fixes this week are for fixing up the Direct3D mode in Age of Wonders 2, texture issues with The Sims 3, Winecfg bugs, Batman: Arkham Knight hangs, and other random items resolved.
More details on Wine 5.0-rc2 via WineHQ.org.
