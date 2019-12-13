As was expected, today marks the first release candidate of Wine 5.0 that ushers in the code freeze ahead of this annual stable update for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 5.0 is now under a code freeze and will see weekly release candidates until ready for release sometime in early 2020. Prior to the 5.0-rc1 tagging and code freeze, some last minute features did land.
Making it into Wine 5.0-rc1 is an updated Mozilla Gecko revision, Unicode 12.1 support, an initial MSADO ActiveX Data Objects library implementation, updating the installation support within the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone_ utility, continued Kernel32/Kernelbase restructuring, support for signing with ECDSA keys, and the usual variety of bug fixes.
A total of 37 known bug fixes are in this release affecting software ranging from Microsoft Document Explorer 2008 to FIFA Online 3 to UPlay and Beat Hazard 2.
More details on Wine 5.0-rc1 via WineHQ.org.
