Wine 4.9 is available for testing as the newest bi-weekly development release marching towards Wine 5.0.
With still being about a half-year out before the Wine 5.0 feature freeze, Wine 4.x development releases are still in full-swing and piling on features thanks to the work done by CodeWeavers, their partners, and the community. With Wine 4.9 a few more features have trickled in.
The latest work in Wine 4.9 is initial support for installing plug-and-play drivers, support for building 16-bit modules in PE format, moving code into the new KernelBase DLL, various game controller fixes, and using higher performance system clocks when available. There are around 24 known bug fixes in this bi-weekly release affecting software from Adobe Photoshop CC 2015 to World of Tanks and Grand Prix Legends.
More details on Wine 4.9 from WineHQ.org.
