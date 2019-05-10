Wine 4.8 Pops Open With Unicode 12.0, Better Joystick Support
Wine 4.8 is now available as the latest bi-weekly snapshot for running Windows programs/games on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 4.8 isn't the most exciting feature release in recent time but does offer up some decent changes for two week's worth of work. Wine 4.8 now allows for building most programs in PE format, updates against Unicode 12.0 data, adds support for MSI patch files, defaults to non-PIC builds for i386, and adds in joystick support improvements.

There are 38 known bug fixes in Wine 4.8 affecting software like Truespace, Python 3, Microsoft .NET Framework 2.x, Esportal, Grand Prix Legends, Test Drive Unlimited, Star Citizen, and various other games.

More details and downloads on Wine 4.8 over at WineHQ.org.
