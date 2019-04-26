Wine 4.7 Updates The Mono Engine & More
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 26 April 2019 at 04:55 PM EDT.
WINE --
Wine 4.7 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of Wine for running your favorite Windows games and programs on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 4.7 isn't quite as exciting as Wine 4.6, which brought the initial bits working in the direction of Vulkan-powered WineD3D, but there still is some good stuff to find with this new release.

The prominent changes of Wine 4.7 include:
- Support for builtin libraries in PE format even on Unix.
- Updated version of the Mono engine.
- More implementation of the Debug Engine DLL.
- Support for the Command Link standard control.
- Improved Edit control sizing in CJK locales.
- Various bug fixes.

In Wine 4.7 there are 34 known bug fixes taking care of issues with different games, WarGaming.net, various versions of Microsoft Visual Studio, various Oracle Java SE runtime fixes, and an assortment of other items now resolved.

More details on Wine 4.7 over on WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
