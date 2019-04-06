Beginning with next week's Wine 4.6 development release, this program for running Windows games/applications on Linux/macOS will now support a shared Wine-Mono installation rather than requiring this open-source .NET implementation to be installed per-prefix. The benefit of this change is reducing the disk space if you keep around multiple Wine prefixes and likely a speedier creation of new prefixes.
Wine-Mono 4.8.1 is now available that when paired with the latest Wine Git code in recent days (to be part of next Friday's Wine 4.6) supports a shared Wine-Mono installation now either in /usr/share/wine/mono or /opt/wine/mono rather than needing to be installed in each Wine prefix, which cuts down on installation/setup woes and frees up disk space by de-duplicating the component.
The Wine-Mono 4.8.1 release also adds support for FNA to support XNA 4.0 games and various bug fixes. More details via Wine-Mono on GitHub.
Add A Comment