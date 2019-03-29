Wine 4.5 Released With Support For Vulkan 1.1, More Media Foundation APIs
Wine 4.5 is out today as the latest bi-weekly development release of this program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other non-native platforms.

Notable to Wine 4.5 is support for Vulkan 1.1 now that its various enablement patches have landed. Previously this Vulkan 1.1 support was carried by the Valve Steam Play / Proton patches.

Wine 4.5 also presents better support for kernel objects in device drivers, more Media Foundation APIs have been implemented, support for SVG elements within MSHTML, and various bug fixes.

A total of 30 known bug fixes are in this latest release affecting SIMATIC WinCC, League of Legends, Solidworks 2016, Star Citizen, and other Windows software.

More details on today's release via WineHQ.org.
