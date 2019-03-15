Wine 4.4 is out this evening as the latest bi-weekly point release for allowing Windows programs and games to run on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 4.4 isn't particularly exciting on the gaming front but does have a new MSIDB tool for manipulating MSI databases, the ability to support custom draw buttons in common controls, more of the Windows Media Foundation APIs have been implemented, and the usual smothering of bug fixes.
Wine 4.4 has 50 known bug fixes affecting StarForce v3, Skype 4, R.U.S.E., Rhapsody 4.0, the GOG.com downloader, Epic Games Launcher 7.x, Skyrim, Fallout 3, FEAR 2, and other game and application fixes.
More details on Wine 4.4 via the official release announcement up on WineHQ.org.
1 Comment