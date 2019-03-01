Wine 4.3 is now available as one of the more exciting bi-weekly development snapshots for running Windows applications and games on Linux.
Making Wine 4.3 a rather exciting development milestone is that it has integrated FAudio to provide a better XAudio2 implementation. See that aforelinked article for more details; the new XAudio2 based on FAudio should help a number of newer Windows games to have better audio behavior under Wine. This work was done by FNA-XNA developer Ethan Lee who is currently employed by CodeWeavers to help on these Wine/Proton efforts.
Wine 4.3 also has updated its Mono engine against the latest upstream code, improved handling of iconic windows, improved handling of kernel objects, and various bug fixes.
A total of 45 known bug fixes are found in Wine 4.3 including for games like Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, LEGO Star Wars, BREW Simulator, and also application fixes like for BleachBit and iTunes.
More details on the Wine 4.3 release can be found via the just-posted release announcement on WineHQ.org.
These bi-weekly Wine 4.x releases will ultimately culminate with the release of Wine 5.0 in early 2020.
