Wine 4.3 is now available as one of the more exciting bi-weekly development snapshots for running Windows applications and games on Linux.Making Wine 4.3 a rather exciting development milestone is that it has integrated FAudio to provide a better XAudio2 implementation . See that aforelinked article for more details; the new XAudio2 based on FAudio should help a number of newer Windows games to have better audio behavior under Wine. This work was done by FNA-XNA developer Ethan Lee who is currently employed by CodeWeavers to help on these Wine/Proton efforts.Wine 4.3 also has updated its Mono engine against the latest upstream code, improved handling of iconic windows, improved handling of kernel objects, and various bug fixes.A total of 45 known bug fixes are found in Wine 4.3 including for games like Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, LEGO Star Wars, BREW Simulator, and also application fixes like for BleachBit and iTunes.More details on the Wine 4.3 release can be found via the just-posted release announcement on WineHQ.org These bi-weekly Wine 4.x releases will ultimately culminate with the release of Wine 5.0 in early 2020.