Wine 4.20 Brings Vulkan Updates, Better LLVM MinGW Support
15 November 2019
Wine 4.20 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project allowing Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other non-Microsoft platforms.

Wine 4.20 brings with it an updated Mono engine with newer FNA, code persistence within VBScript and JScript, Vulkan specification updates, improved support for LLVM MinGW, and a total of 37 bug fixes.

The Winevulkan updates ultimately update the headers against upstream Vulkan 1.1.126. For those unfamiliar with LLVM MinGW, it's like the GNU/GCC-based MinGW toolchain but instead making use of LLVM projects like the Clang C/C++ compiler and LLD linker.

The 37 bug fixes in Wine 4.20 include addressing issues in software ranging from LEGO Island and Age of Wonders III to Notepad and the Epic Games launcher.

More details on Wine 4.20 at WineHQ.org.
