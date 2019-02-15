The second bi-weekly development release following last month's stable debut of Wine 4.0 is now available for testing.
Wine 4.2 was just release and adds Unicode string normalization support, support for ECC cryptographic keys, support for mixing 32/64-bit DLLs in the load path, futex-based implementations of more synchronization primitives, and the usual smothering of bug fixes.
There are 60 known bug fixes over the past two weeks including fixing of "bad" performance for Source Engine games, many Valgrind memory leak fixes, EA Sports FIFA fixes, a few Far Cry lock-up fixes, and a variety of other game fixes.
More details on the Wine 4.2 changes via WineHQ.org.
