Wine 4.19 is out today as the project's first development release for November and as we get quite close to the feature freeze / RC period for Wine 5.0 that will be out in early 2020.
Wine 4.19 implements various VBScript features for those still relying upon such scripts. Wine 4.19 also implements greater state block support within the WineD3D code, has a number of ARM64 (64-bit ARM) support fixes, and around 41 known bug fixes. The other bug fixes for the past two weeks range from Notepad .Net issues to Jack Keane 2 to TeamViewer to fixes for other popular games and applications.
The complete list of bug fixes and changes for the Wine 4.19 bi-weekly development release can be found at WineHQ.org.
