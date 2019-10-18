While three weeks have passed since the previous Wine development release compared to the usual two week cadence, Wine 4.18 is out today and isn't too busy on the feature front but there are more than three dozen bug fixes.
The delay and Wine 4.18 not being particularly big appear to be due to WineConf taking place last week in Toronto keeping many of the developers busy. New Wine 4.18 feature work includes implementing more VBScript functions, cleanups/improvements to the Apple macOS Quartz code, and fixes for test case failures.
On the bug fixing front there are 38 known bug fixes for Wine 4.18 and include addressing items in games like The Witcher 2, Lego: Stunt Rally, Lego Island 2, World of Warcraft, Halo 2, and Need for Speed: Carbon.
The list of Wine 4.18 changes can be found via WineHQ.org. Wine 5.0 meanwhile should be coming up as the next stable release of Wine in early 2020.
