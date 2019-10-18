Wine 4.18 Released With Many Bug Fixes, Some Feature Work
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 18 October 2019 at 03:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
While three weeks have passed since the previous Wine development release compared to the usual two week cadence, Wine 4.18 is out today and isn't too busy on the feature front but there are more than three dozen bug fixes.

The delay and Wine 4.18 not being particularly big appear to be due to WineConf taking place last week in Toronto keeping many of the developers busy. New Wine 4.18 feature work includes implementing more VBScript functions, cleanups/improvements to the Apple macOS Quartz code, and fixes for test case failures.

On the bug fixing front there are 38 known bug fixes for Wine 4.18 and include addressing items in games like The Witcher 2, Lego: Stunt Rally, Lego Island 2, World of Warcraft, Halo 2, and Need for Speed: Carbon.

The list of Wine 4.18 changes can be found via WineHQ.org. Wine 5.0 meanwhile should be coming up as the next stable release of Wine in early 2020.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Nine-Standalone 0.5 Released To Improve Wine Integration With Gallium Nine
Wine-Staging 4.17 Brings Raw Input For Overwatch, StarCitizen & Other Games
Wine 4.17 Adds DXTn Compressed Textures, Windows Script Runtime Library
Wine-Staging 4.16 Brings Rendering Fix For A Number Of Direct3D Games
Wine 4.16 Bringing Better Compatibility With Windows Debuggers
Wine-Staging 4.15 Released With Framework For PnP Drivers, Various Updated Patches
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer