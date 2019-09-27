Wine 4.17 has been uncorked for weekend testing as the newest bi-weekly feature development release of this open-source project for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.
The key highlights for Wine 4.17 are an updated Mono engine to provide the latest fixes, DXTn compressed texture support, an initial implementation of the Windows Script runtime library, support for RandR device change notifications, support for generating RSA keys, stubless proxies for ARM64, and various bug fixes.
DXTn compressed textures are S3 Texture Compression, which had the last of their patents expire last year. The S3TC open-source ecosystem has continued improving since although at least these days there are modern and better alternatives to S3TC like ASTC and ETC2.
There are just 14 known bug fixes for Wine 4.17 including addressing issues with Civilization 4, MSYS2, NTDLL, and iCloud.
More details on Wine 4.17 at WineHQ.org.
