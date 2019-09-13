Wine 4.16 is out as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot leading up to the Wine 5.0 release in just a few more months.
Wine 4.16 brings more reliable mouse grabbing for Windows games, better cross-compilation support with WineGCC, and improved compatibility with Windows debuggers.
Wine 4.16 has 16 known bug fixes including for uTorrent, Super Meat Boy, Unreal Engine 4 games, and various other Windows software and games.
More details on Wine 4.16 via WineHQ.org.
The Wine community is also mourning the loss of prominent Wine developer and CodeWeavers employee Józef Kucia who died last month in a caving accident. Jozef had started the VKD3D initiative for bringing up Direct3D 12 over Vulkan and had also made many Wine graphics improvements in recent years.
