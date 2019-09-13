Wine 4.16 Bringing Better Compatibility With Windows Debuggers
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 13 September 2019 at 04:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 4.16 is out as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot leading up to the Wine 5.0 release in just a few more months.

Wine 4.16 brings more reliable mouse grabbing for Windows games, better cross-compilation support with WineGCC, and improved compatibility with Windows debuggers.

Wine 4.16 has 16 known bug fixes including for uTorrent, Super Meat Boy, Unreal Engine 4 games, and various other Windows software and games.

More details on Wine 4.16 via WineHQ.org.

The Wine community is also mourning the loss of prominent Wine developer and CodeWeavers employee Józef Kucia who died last month in a caving accident. Jozef had started the VKD3D initiative for bringing up Direct3D 12 over Vulkan and had also made many Wine graphics improvements in recent years.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 4.15 Released With Framework For PnP Drivers, Various Updated Patches
Wine 4.15 Brings Initial HTTP Service Implementation (HTTP.sys)
Wine 4.0.2 Released With 66 Bug Fixes
Wine Staging 4.14 Carries 841 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 4.14 Released With The Latest Bits For Running Windows Games/Programs On Linux
Wine Staging 4.13 Brings Fixes For Epic Games Launcher, Cmd.exe File Association
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead