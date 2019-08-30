Wine 4.15 Brings Initial HTTP Service Implementation (HTTP.sys)
Wine 4.15 is out for testing this US holiday weekend. With Wine 4.15 it brings an initial implementation of Windows' HTTP.sys as the HTTP protocol stack that is a kernel-mode driver that lists for HTTP requests and passes it onto Microsoft's IIS.

An initial implementation of this HTTP.sys service is now in place as one of the major features to Wine 4.15. HTTP.sys has been the replacement to the Winsock API by IIS and is geared to provide better performance than the Windows Sockets API and other features. This big round of HTTP.sys work was led by Wine developer Zebediah Figura.

In addition to this initial HTTP service implementation, Wine 4.15 brings stack unwinding support for 64-bit ARM, better multi-monitor support on macOS, and RichEdit control optimizations. There are 28 known bug fixes in this release ranging from SuperTux issues to Titanfall 2, World of Warcraft 7, and other game problems.

More details on Wine 4.15 at WineHQ.org.
