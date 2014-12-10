Wine's bi-weekly development snapshots do not normally see point releases, but this time around there's an immediate bug fix release to Friday's Wine 4.12.
Wine 4.12.1 has been warranted due to 64-bit prefix initialization breaking for this release. This regression in Wine 4.12 comes after they began building Wineboot as a PE file.
Due to 64-bit support breaking being a pretty big deal, Wine lead developer Alexandre Julliard decided this 4.12.1 release was warranted. Additionally, Julliard will be taking summer holidays for much of July so it will likely be a quiet next few weeks with likely a delayed Wine 4.13, thus the 4.12.1 release making sense.
Also having landed in Git in time for this Wine 4.12.1 tagging is a fix for Settlers IV History Edition, Alt+Tab switching improvement, and LINE 4.x crashing on start-up.
So Wine 4.12.1 is now available for testing this Sunday for those interested.
