Wine 4.12 is now available as the newest bi-weekly development release of this program for running Windows software on Linux.
Wine 4.12 continues the trend of better plug and play device driver support, building more DLLs as PE files, and other infrastructure improvements.
- Still more DLLs are built as PE files by default.
- Support for Plug & Play device drivers.
- Better support for the Visual Studio remote debugger.
- More support for enumerating display devices.
- Various bug fixes.
Wine 4.12 has a total of 27 known bug fixes including taking care of issues with Overwatch, Tomb Raider 4, Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, and other games.
More details on Wine 4.12 at WineHQ.org.
