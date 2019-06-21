Wine 4.11 Brings Ability To Enumerate Display Devices, Updated Mono
Wine 4.11 is out tonight as the latest bi-weekly development release for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms.

With Wine 4.11 is initial support for enumerating display devices. In particular, a Xinerama display device handler is added to the Wine X11 driver and the ability to handle display device changes.

Wine 4.11 also ships with an updated version of the Mono engine, more DLLs are now built as PE files by default (continuing a recent trend), there is a faster implementation of slim reader/write locks on Linux, and various bug fixes.

Just 17 bug fixes made it into Wine 4.11, which is rather low compared to some bi-weekly development snapshots carrying dozens. Among these 17 fixes are fixes for software like SWAT4, Max Payne 3, Catzilla, Fallout 4, applications using Chromium Embedded Framework, and Nero CoverDesigner.

More details on Wine 4.11 at WineHQ.org.
